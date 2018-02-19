BG Airport Announces Cancellation of Destin Flights

The Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport only commercial airline has decided to officially stop service in and out of the airport, meaning no more flights to the popular vacation destination Destin, Florida. The Tennessee based Contour Airlines was recently awarded contracts through a program where the federal government subsidizes air service costs to smaller markets. Unfortunately, the Bowling Green airport is not eligible for the assistance because the location to and ser...
The Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport only commercial airline has decided to officially stop service in and out of the airport, meaning no more flights to the popular vacation destination Destin, Florida. The Tennessee based Contour Airlines was recently awarded contracts through a program where the federal government subsidizes air service costs to smaller markets. Unfortunately, the Bowling Green airport is not eligible for the assistance because the location to and ser...