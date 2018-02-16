Glasgow Student Arrested for Terroristic Threatening - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Glasgow Student Arrested for Terroristic Threatening

    14 Year Old Glasgow High School Student Charged with Terroristic Threatening

    Friday, February 16 2018 1:54 PM EST2018-02-16 18:54:25 GMT
    A 14 year old Glasgow High School student is in police custody after making threats online. Officers say the teenage boy posted a photo on social media holding a gun and a knife, along with what they call "extremely troubling threats." A student reported the post to school officials who then contacted police. Officers say they went to the students’ home and although the threats did not name a specific person or place where they would carry out the threat, the nature...
