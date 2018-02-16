Barren Co. Man Arrested for Animal Cruelty - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Barren Co. Man Arrested for Animal Cruelty

    A gruesome discovery in Barren County…multiple dead horses found on a property and several more starved to the point of eating bark off the trees. The Barren County Sheriffs Office arrested Steven Doty, 57, on six counts of animal cruelty and one count for improper disposal of a dead animal. Deputies say they responded to J Martin Road earlier this week is reference to reports of dead animals on the property. There they discovered multiple dead horses--one found in a sinkhol...
