Senior Linebacker and Captain Joel Iyiegbuniwe has decided to forgo his senior season at WKU and declare for the 2018 NFL Draft. Iyiegbuniwe tweeted out a message to the fans earlier today saying, "Playing in the NFL has always been a dream of mine and I am excited about my future and chasing my NFL dream. Even though this chapter at WKU is ending, a new challenge awaits." He led the team last season in tackles (117), tackles for loss (11.5), and forced fumbles (3).