Decision 2018

Barren County Primary Elections
Edmonson County Primary Elections
Warren County Primary Election Results
A high school math teacher defeated the Republican Majority Leader of the Kentucky House of Representatives on Tuesday in a primary election following waves of education protests at state capitols.
Kentucky's Second Congressional District has declared a Democratic nomination winner.
At least forty current or retired educators are seeking legislative seats in Kentucky, part of a national movement of teachers seeking better conditions for the classroom.
A primary race that many are keeping a close eye on here in Kentucky is the Democratic Primary for County Clerk in Rowan County.
It may just be one day, but for officials in Warren County it takes a lot of preparation to make sure the primary elections run smoothly.
Today marks the beginning of the Kentucky primary elections.
