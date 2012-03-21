WNKY News Dogs of the South Compete for Championship in Bowling Green Friday, June 23, 2017 3:22 PM EDT Updated: Dog owners from all over the South and their four legged friends are in Bowling Green this weekend for a three day agility trial. More>>

WNKY News Faulty Appliance Cause of London Blaze Friday, June 23, 2017 3:18 PM EDT Updated: British police are considering manslaughter charges over the deadly high-rise apartment building fire last week. More>>

WNKY News Conservative Senators See New Bill as DOA Friday, June 23, 2017 3:17 PM EDT Updated: The Senate plan to repeal and replace Obamacare is in trouble after a group of conservative Senators say the plan doesn't go far enough in being fiscally conservative. More>>

WNKY News Louisville PD Arrest Suspected Cop Shooter Friday, June 23, 2017 3:14 PM EDT Updated: The Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting of a police officer Wednesday night. More>>

WNKY News Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest Friday, June 23, 2017 3:11 PM EDT Updated: 53-year-old Garland Rhodes was arrested for failure to comply with sex offender registration. More>>

WNKY New Woman Arrested on Meth Possession in Bowling Green Friday, June 23, 2017 3:10 PM EDT Updated: 42-year-old Kristi Davis was arrested and charged with possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence following a welfare check on Tuesday. More>>

WNKY News Two Tennessee Deer Duke It Out Friday, June 23, 2017 11:06 AM EDT Updated: There was a slugfest in Tennessee on Wednesday... and the participants may surprise you. More>>

WNKY News I am Vengeance...I am the Night...I am Batman...Cop Friday, June 23, 2017 10:57 AM EDT Updated: The picture in this article is that of Fort Worth police officer Damon Cole making an arrest dressed as Batman. More>>

WNKY New Pig Wrestling: Good Fun or Abuse? Friday, June 23, 2017 10:52 AM EDT Updated: Summertime means it's time for county fairs across the country... The Harrison County Fair in Indiana is underway... But not without some controversy. More>>

WNKY News Southeast States Feel Impact of Cindy Friday, June 23, 2017 10:48 AM EDT Updated: Tropical Storm Cindy was downgraded to a tropical depression, but it caused plenty of damage since it made landfall Thursday morning. More>>

WNKY News SoKY Groups Bring Awareness to Gun Violence Prevention Friday, June 23, 2017 8:52 AM EDT Updated: Dozens gathered at Parker-Bennett Community Center Thursday evening for a gun violence prevention and awareness night. More>>

WNKY News BGFD Stresses Safety This Holiday Season Thursday, June 22, 2017 7:44 PM EDT Updated: Fourth of July is just around the corner and that means the firework business is seeing its annual boom. More>>

WNKY News Road Rage Incident in CA Capture on Video Thursday, June 22, 2017 4:39 PM EDT Updated: A caught-on-camera road rage incident between a motorcyclist and a driver on a southern California freeway led to a chain-reaction crash... Sending an innocent person to the hospital Wednesday. Authorities say the crash occurred before 6 a.m. on the southbound 14 freeway near Santa Clarita. The passenger who shot the video said he started recording when a gray sedan inadvertently cut off a passing motorcyclist. The man in the truck was sent to the hospital and is expected to recove... More>>

WNKY News Warren County Prepares for Cindy Thursday, June 22, 2017 2:06 PM EDT Updated: Here in South Central Kentucky... Emergency management workers are urging residents to take precautions for Cindy. More>>

WNKY News Warren County Health Department Combating Zika Thursday, June 22, 2017 2:04 PM EDT Updated: Zika virus testing is being done right here in Warren County. More>>

WNKY News Former WKU WR Taylor Signs with Titans Thursday, June 22, 2017 1:07 PM EDT Updated: Another former WKU football standout has signed an NFL contract. More>>

WNKY News Stansbury Touts In-State Freshman Thursday, June 22, 2017 1:04 PM EDT Updated: WKU Men's Head Basketball Coach Rick Stansbury spoke to the press this week about his team and what he likes so far this off-season. More>>

WNKY News Warren Co. Health Department Seeing Success in Needle Exchange Program Wednesday, June 21, 2017 4:58 PM EDT Updated: Since the Anonymous Needle Exchange and Harm Reduction program began at the Warren County Health Department in August of 2016, it has served over 100 people and taken in 3,000 dirty needles. More>>

WNKY News Summer is Finally Officially Here Wednesday, June 21, 2017 3:16 PM EDT Updated: It's the first day of summer! And that means warm weather, pool time and cook outs. It's the first day of summer! More>>

WNKY News Fireworks Now On Sale in SoKY Wednesday, June 21, 2017 3:14 PM EDT Updated: The Fourth of July is less than 2 weeks away, and fireworks went on sale in the city of Bowling Green this morning. More>>

WNKY News Louisville PD Seek Help Finding Missing Man Wednesday, June 21, 2017 3:12 PM EDT Updated: The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the community's help locating 27-year-old Bret Broffman, Jr. More>>

WNKY News Earthquake Reported in Appalachian Region Wednesday, June 21, 2017 2:45 PM EDT Updated: An earthquake hit parts of the Appalachian Region of Kentucky on Monday. More>>

WNKY News Bowling Green Man Arrested for Robberies Wednesday, June 21, 2017 2:39 PM EDT Updated: Bowling Green Police have arrested a man in connection to the recent robberies of two businesses on the US 31 Bypass. More>>

WNKY News Barren County Elected County Retirees Could Face Changes Tuesday, June 20, 2017 2:04 PM EDT Updated: A proposal announced in Barren County's Fiscal Court meeting on Tuesday could affect all elected county retiree's if passed. More>>

WNKY News Former Miss America from Kentucky Passes Away Tuesday, June 20, 2017 9:30 AM EDT Updated: Former Miss America Venus Ramey has passed away. Ramey died on Saturday at the age of 92 in Science Hill, Kentucky. More>>

WNKY News University of Cumberlands Baseball Player Killed in North Carolina Tuesday, June 20, 2017 9:26 AM EDT Updated: The University of the Cumberlands is mourning the loss of a senior baseball player as authorities investigate his shooting death in Charlotte, North Carolina. More>>

WNKY News Louisville Woman Arrested for Abandoning Her Child Tuesday, June 20, 2017 9:23 AM EDT Updated: A Kentucky woman has been charged with abandoning her child with special needs in a hotel conference room. More>>

WNKY News Lexington Teacher Charged With Sexually Abusing Student Tuesday, June 20, 2017 9:21 AM EDT Updated: (WLEX) A Para-Educator at an elementary school in Lexington is facing rape charges. More>>

WNKY News Simpson County Man Pleads Guilty to Making Explosives Tuesday, June 20, 2017 9:18 AM EDT Updated: A Simpson County man accused of making explosive devices plead guilty in court on Friday. More>>

WNKY News New Principal of North Warren Elementary Announced Monday, June 19, 2017 3:30 PM EDT Updated: The Warren County Board of Education named Mrs. Debra La-Sala as the new principal of North Warren Elementary School on June 17. More>>

WNKY News KY Lawyer On the Lamb for Scam Monday, June 19, 2017 3:27 PM EDT Updated: The attorney for some former clients of a fugitive Kentucky lawyer is warning about a scam targeting those former clients. More>>

WNKY News Lexington Teacher's Aide Facing Rape Charges Monday, June 19, 2017 3:25 PM EDT Updated: A teacher's aide at Veterans Park Elementary, who has now resigned, is facing rape charges after police say she had sex with a former student. More>>

WNKY News CBS Announces Big Brother Season 19 Houseguests Monday, June 19, 2017 12:04 PM EDT Updated: CBS announces its sixteen houseguests for the upcoming season of Big Brother. More>>

WNKY News Annual School Drive Campaign Kicks Off with 5K Monday, June 19, 2017 9:45 AM EDT Updated: On Saturday morning, a 5K to kick off the area's largest school drive campaign was held. More>>

WNKY News Hot Rods Out in Full Force in Bowling Green Monday, June 19, 2017 9:33 AM EDT Updated: Over the weekend, the NHRA 15th Annual Holley National Hot Rod Reunion was held at Beech Bend Raceway Park. More>>

WNKY News New Vineyard Opening This Weekend Friday, June 16, 2017 6:39 PM EDT Updated: The Bluegrass Vineyard, located in Smiths Grove, is having its' grand opening this weekend on Saturday, June 16 from noon to 6 p.m. More>>

WNKY New Outreach Center Specializing in Organ Transplants in BG This Week Friday, June 16, 2017 6:37 PM EDT Updated: Starting this week, a medical clinic specializing in organ transplants has opened an outreach center in Bowling Green. More>>

WNKY News BGMU Crews to Repair Water Main Leak Tuesday Friday, June 16, 2017 6:33 PM EDT Updated: Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews will be repairing a water main leak on Broadway Avenue on Tuesday, June 20th. More>>

WNKY News KSP on Hunt for Slot Machine Thieves Friday, June 16, 2017 6:23 PM EDT Updated: Kentucky State Police are looking for a couple that stole winnings from another person's slot machine in Henderson. More>>

WNKY News Four National Guard Soldiers Arrested for Sexual Assault Friday, June 16, 2017 9:41 AM EDT Updated: Kentucky State Police have arrested four National Guard soldiers following the investigation of a sexual assault in Calloway County. More>>

WNKY News NCAA Punishes U of L Basketball Program and Pitino Friday, June 16, 2017 9:41 AM EDT Updated: Just a couple of hours ago, the NCAA committee on infractions ruled that former assistant Andre McGee and head coach rick pitino violated rules and responsibilities. McGee is alleged to have hired strippers to entertain players and recruits. Pitino has been banned for the first 5 a-c-c games of the season... McGee, who's no longer with the program... Has received a 10-year show clause penalty. The program itself is now on a four year probation... Plus the team must forfeit al... More>>

WNKY News Section of 31-W Bypass Closed Friday Thursday, June 15, 2017 3:07 PM EDT Updated: Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews will be removing overhead lines near The Medical Center on Friday, June 16th. More>>

WNKY News Counterfeit Money Found in Bowling Green Apartment Thursday, June 15, 2017 3:02 PM EDT Updated: A Bowling Green maintenance man found a counterfeit money operation in a Bowling Green apartment. More>>

WNKY News Missing Grayson County Teens Back at Home Thursday, June 15, 2017 2:58 PM EDT Updated: Two Grayson County teens missing since January have been found safe and are back home with their families. More>>

WNKY News Flag Day Ceremony Held in Bowling Green Thursday, June 15, 2017 9:28 AM EDT Updated: The Kentucky Veterans of Foreign Wars held their annual Flag Day event Wednesday evening. More>>

WNKY News Burn Out Goes for Doctors Too Wednesday, June 14, 2017 3:29 PM EDT Updated: If you've ever had the feeling your doctor is burnt out, chances are you're right. More>>

WNKY News Two Glasgow Men Facing Meth Charges Wednesday, June 14, 2017 3:17 PM EDT Updated: What started out as a theft investigation, ended much differently for two friends from Glasgow. More>>

WNKY News Senator Paul on Field During Ball Practice Wednesday, June 14, 2017 3:16 PM EDT Updated: Kentucky U. S. Senator Rand Paul was at the congressional ball practice this morning when the shooting took place. More>>

WNKY News Vigil Held for Savanna Crawford Wednesday, June 14, 2017 12:04 PM EDT Updated: Friends and family members of Savannah Crawford gathered in Leitchfield Tuesday evening... More>>

WNKY News Body Found Near Rock Quarry Just Off Highway 25 Wednesday, June 14, 2017 12:02 PM EDT Updated: An investigation is underway after a body was found near an old rock quarry. More>>

WNKY News Lexington Girl Fighting for Life After Being Shot at Slumber Party Wednesday, June 14, 2017 12:01 PM EDT Updated: A Kentucky girl who's supposed to celebrate her 12th birthday Wednesday, Is instead fighting for her life after being shot at her slumber party. More>>

WNKY News 2017 High School Bowl Date Announced Tuesday, June 13, 2017 6:13 PM EDT Updated: Warren County Board of Education announced the date of the Citizens First Bowl alongside the sponsors check presentation at WKU Tuesday. More>>

WNKY News Lady Spartans Coach Resigns After State Tournament Run Tuesday, June 13, 2017 5:48 PM EDT Updated: And finally this afternoon, South Warren's athletic director, Chris Decker confirms that head softball coach Chris Riggs has resigned from the position. More>>

WNKY News String of Fires Alerting Officials in Glasgow Tuesday, June 13, 2017 5:36 PM EDT Updated: Glasgow firefighters were kept busy all weekend long after battling a car fire, then a landfill fire! More>>

WNKY News Buckner Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison Tuesday, June 13, 2017 5:31 PM EDT Updated: A local teen accepts a plea bargain that will sentence him to 10 years in prison for shooting another teen in the head over an argument about high school football. More>>

WNKY News Officials Urge Caution in Leaving Children and Pets in Vehicles Tuesday, June 13, 2017 9:17 AM EDT Updated: Kentucky State Police issued a statement Monday warning parents to keep a watchful eye on their children, as temperatures are rising this week and just a few moments in a hot car can lead to death. More>>

WNKY News Three Ft. Campbell Soldiers Killed in Afghanistan Monday, June 12, 2017 3:37 PM EDT Updated: Three soldiers stationed at Fort Campbell have been identified as victims of a weekend attack in Afghanistan. More>>

WNKY News Former KY State Representative Arrested for Assault Monday, June 12, 2017 3:35 PM EDT Updated: A former Kentucky state representative was arrested Sunday for assault. More>>

WNKY News Former Providence Police Offer in Jail Monday, June 12, 2017 3:27 PM EDT Updated: A former officer with the Providence Police Department has been indicted in federal court on three charges. More>>

WNKY News Monday Marks One Year Since Orlando Mass Shooting Monday, June 12, 2017 11:08 AM EDT Updated: Monday, is the one year anniversary of the worst mass shooting in memory. More>>

WNKY News Lady Spartans Finish Third in State Tournament Monday, June 12, 2017 11:00 AM EDT Updated: After playing almost 50 innings of softball in just under 3 days, the South Warren Lady Spartans’ bid for a state championship fell just short over the weekend. More>>

WNKY News Louisville Man Confesses to Killing of Newborn Monday, June 12, 2017 10:58 AM EDT Updated: (WAVE) A three-month old is dead in Louisville... and the mother's boyfriend is charged with murder. More>>

WNKY News Boat Catches Fire at Eddy Creek Marina Monday, June 12, 2017 10:52 AM EDT Updated: (WPSD) Some scary moments for people at the Eddy Creek Marina in Eddyville, Kentucky on Friday. More>>

WNKY News I-65 Accident in Barren County Leaves One Man Dead Monday, June 12, 2017 10:48 AM EDT Updated: One man is dead after a single vehicle accident on I-65 in Barren County over the weekend. More>>

WNKY News Charges Changed in Apartment Complex Shooting Friday, June 9, 2017 3:12 PM EDT Updated: Two men accused of shooting a man during a robbery at a Bowling Green apartment complex in March of 2016 have new charges.

More>>

WNKY News High-Traffic Intersection Changes Underway Friday, June 9, 2017 3:08 PM EDT Updated: A busy section of the William H. Natcher Parkway is getting a much-needed face lift. More>>

WNKY News Allen Co. Accountant in Hot Water Friday, June 9, 2017 2:48 PM EDT Updated: An Allen County accountant is facing hefty fraud charges. More>>

WNKY News Local Restaurant Holds Benefit to Combat Child Predators Friday, June 9, 2017 2:24 PM EDT Updated: On Thursday Night, Pub By Novo and Cyber Cop Academy teamed up to host Pub vs Child Predators night. More>>

WNKY News Turkey Sandwich Helps End Standoff in Nevada Friday, June 9, 2017 11:17 AM EDT Updated: When a Nevada highway patrolman received a call over the radio last Friday... he never imagined a standoff could be solved with a turkey sandwich... and could also steal his heart. More>>

WNKY News Superman Celebration Flies into Action This Weekend Friday, June 9, 2017 11:15 AM EDT Updated: The city of Metropolis, Illinois is expecting tens of thousands of people from all 50 states and around the world to visit during the 39th annual Superman Celebration going on this weekend. More>>

WNKY News Four Face Robbery, Murder Charges in Nelson County Friday, June 9, 2017 11:10 AM EDT Updated: WAVE - Four people arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Bardstown teen entered not-guilty pleas Thursday morning. More>>

WNKY News Navy Commissions Combat Ship in Honor of Giffords Friday, June 9, 2017 11:09 AM EDT Updated: Former Arizona Representative Gabrielle Giffords will be the first living woman since Martha Washington to have a naval warship named in her honor. More>>

WNKY News Fatal Fire in Auburn, KY Friday, June 9, 2017 10:58 AM EDT Updated: An Auburn man is dead and the Logan County Sheriff is in the hospital after he tried to rescue the man from a burning building. More>>

WNKY News Handbags for Hope Held Thursday Night Friday, June 9, 2017 10:24 AM EDT Updated: A non-profit organization is celebrating it's fourth year auctioning off handbags for a good cause. More>>

WNKY News Warning Flags Added to Park Water Entry Points Thursday, June 8, 2017 5:26 PM EDT Updated: If you have visited a Warren County park this week, you may have seen some new flags... these are to alert visitors of unsafe river conditions. More>>

WNKY News Glasgow Officials Investigating Three Vehicle Fires Thursday, June 8, 2017 4:42 PM EDT Updated: Glasgow officials are after suspicious after three vehicular fires in one week. More>>

WNKY News BB&T Concerts in the Park Kicks Off Wednesday, June 7, 2017 4:19 PM EDT Updated: The 38th annual BB&T Concerts in the Park kicked off on Wednesday. More>>

WNKY News Day of Caring Projects Now Available Online Wednesday, June 7, 2017 3:25 PM EDT Updated: A Southern Kentucky non-profit is inviting workers to step away from their desk for a day and volunteer. More>>

WNKY News SoKY Residents React to Acts of Terrorism Wednesday, June 7, 2017 3:19 PM EDT Updated: According to the US Department of State, in 2015 a total of 11,774 terrorist attacks occurred worldwide, resulting in more than 28,300 total deaths and more than 35,300 people injured. The most common target of terrorist attacks in 2015 was also private citizens and property. Although the numbers have not been released for 2016 and the top ten countries for terrorist activity and casualties do not include the US, the war against terror has been going on since 2001 and there ar... More>>

WNKY News Artist Leaves Law Behind for Toy Sculptures Wednesday, June 7, 2017 3:13 PM EDT Updated: With the click of each brick, Nathan Sawaya builds what could be his next masterpiece but it doesn't happen overnight. More>>

WNKY News Bowling Green Man Hits Train, Walks Away Uninjured Wednesday, June 7, 2017 3:04 PM EDT Updated: A Bowling Green man had a close call with some train equipment this morning. But thankfully he escaped uninjured. More>>

WNKY News Barren County Man Accused of Stealing Vehicle Wednesday, June 7, 2017 2:58 PM EDT Updated: 21-year-old Dillon Smith is in the Barren County Detention Center after allegedly stealing a truck to visit a family member in a Bowling Green hospital.

More>>

WNKY News Horse Cave Man Behind Bars on Sex Abuse Charges Wednesday, June 7, 2017 2:56 PM EDT Updated: 19-year-old Bryson Carter of Horse Cave was arrested by Cave City police on Tuesday afternoon. More>>

WNKY News Fawn Reunited with Mother by Cincinnati Cops Wednesday, June 7, 2017 10:39 AM EDT Updated: Police in Cincinnati found a fawn on a busy roadway and brought her in for safe keeping. More>>

WNKY News CDC Calls Attention to Legionnaires' Disease in Health Facilities Wednesday, June 7, 2017 10:31 AM EDT Updated: The Centers for Disease Control is calling attention to Legionnaires’ disease, a troublesome problem in some health care facilities. More>>

WNKY News Nashville Police Seeking Answers in Death of 7-Year Old Wednesday, June 7, 2017 10:30 AM EDT Updated: A 7-year-old is dead in Tennessee, while a 14-year-old is saying a 2-year-old pulled the trigger, and now the gun is missing. More>>

WNKY News Edmonson County Courthouse Raided By Pests Tuesday, June 6, 2017 7:57 PM EDT Updated: The Edmonson County Courthouse is the in the process of exterminating two different species of pests. More>>

WNKY News New Bowling Green Medical Campus Breaks Ground Tuesday, June 6, 2017 4:58 PM EDT Updated: Kentucky's first four-year regional campus medical school construction has officially broke ground. More>>

WNKY News KSP Holding Recruitment Thursday Tuesday, June 6, 2017 4:48 PM EDT Updated: If you're interested in becoming a Kentucky State trooper, Thursday’s your day. More>>

WNKY News Russellville Man Shot in Back at Convenient Store Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 4:40 PM EDT Updated: Just after 10 PM Sunday, Russellville police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Five Star convenience store on west fourth street. More>>

WNKY News Two-Hour Police Chase in Louisville Tuesday, June 6, 2017 4:35 PM EDT Updated: Around 1:30 A.M. Monday, Louisville Metro police attempted a traffic stop for expired tags which led to the suspect firing shots at officers. More>>

WNKY News Nashville Bike Week Organizer Apprehended in Warren Co. Monday, June 5, 2017 7:38 PM EDT Updated: The Warren County Sheriffs Office arrested a Nashville festival organizer on multiple outstanding warrants Monday afternoon. More>>

WNKY News Franklin Man Stabbed by Brother in Stable Condition Monday, June 5, 2017 5:43 PM EDT Updated: WNKY reported Monday afternoon that a Franklin County man had been stabbed by his brother. We have learned that he is in stable condition. More>>

WNKY News Cases of Dog Flu Up Across the US Monday, June 5, 2017 2:36 PM EDT Updated: Stephanie Manginelli is proud of her French mastiffs. They won numerous top awards at last weekend's show. But several dogs apparently took home something else: the dog flu. More>>

WNKY News "International March for Truth" Lists Demands of Trump Monday, June 5, 2017 2:35 PM EDT Updated: On Saturday, protesters met in Louisville outside Metro Hall for an “International March for Truth.” The rally was one of more than 130 that day throughout the country. Protesters marched with a list of demands for the Trump administration, such as an independent investigation into alleged Russian interference into the presidential election. They also want President Trump to release his tax returns to show any potential connections to Russia. The marches were organized b... More>>

WNKY News Dispute Between Franklin Brothers Leaves One in Jail Monday, June 5, 2017 2:33 PM EDT Updated: A fight between 2 Franklin brothers leaves one with multiple stab wounds and the other arrested. More>>