Zoo in California Welcomes Wild Bear and Cubs

The Oakland Zoo welcomed a female black bear and her three cubs last week, a month after the animals were captured by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Dogs of the South Compete for Championship in Bowling Green

Dog owners from all over the South and their four legged friends are in Bowling Green this weekend for a three day agility trial.

Faulty Appliance Cause of London Blaze

British police are considering manslaughter charges over the deadly high-rise apartment building fire last week.

Conservative Senators See New Bill as DOA

The Senate plan to repeal and replace Obamacare is in trouble after a group of conservative Senators say the plan doesn't go far enough in being fiscally conservative.

Louisville PD Arrest Suspected Cop Shooter

The Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting of a police officer Wednesday night.

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest

53-year-old Garland Rhodes was arrested for failure to comply with sex offender registration.

Woman Arrested on Meth Possession in Bowling Green

42-year-old Kristi Davis was arrested and charged with possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence following a welfare check on Tuesday.

Two Tennessee Deer Duke It Out

There was a slugfest in Tennessee on Wednesday... and the participants may surprise you.

I am Vengeance...I am the Night...I am Batman...Cop

The picture in this article is that of Fort Worth police officer Damon Cole making an arrest dressed as Batman.

Pig Wrestling: Good Fun or Abuse?

Summertime means it's time for county fairs across the country... The Harrison County Fair in Indiana is underway... But not without some controversy.

Southeast States Feel Impact of Cindy

Tropical Storm Cindy was downgraded to a tropical depression, but it caused plenty of damage since it made landfall Thursday morning.

SoKY Groups Bring Awareness to Gun Violence Prevention

Dozens gathered at Parker-Bennett Community Center Thursday evening for a gun violence prevention and awareness night.

BGFD Stresses Safety This Holiday Season

Fourth of July is just around the corner and that means the firework business is seeing its annual boom.

Road Rage Incident in CA Capture on Video

A caught-on-camera road rage incident between a motorcyclist and a driver on a southern California freeway led to a chain-reaction crash... Sending an innocent person to the hospital Wednesday. Authorities say the crash occurred before 6 a.m. on the southbound 14 freeway near Santa Clarita. The passenger who shot the video said he started recording when a gray sedan inadvertently cut off a passing motorcyclist. The man in the truck was sent to the hospital and is expected to recove... More>>

Warren County Prepares for Cindy

Here in South Central Kentucky... Emergency management workers are urging residents to take precautions for Cindy.

Warren County Health Department Combating Zika

Zika virus testing is being done right here in Warren County.

Former WKU WR Taylor Signs with Titans

Another former WKU football standout has signed an NFL contract.

Stansbury Touts In-State Freshman

WKU Men's Head Basketball Coach Rick Stansbury spoke to the press this week about his team and what he likes so far this off-season.

Warren Co. Health Department Seeing Success in Needle Exchange Program

Since the Anonymous Needle Exchange and Harm Reduction program began at the Warren County Health Department in August of 2016, it has served over 100 people and taken in 3,000 dirty needles.

Summer is Finally Officially Here

It's the first day of summer! And that means warm weather, pool time and cook outs. It's the first day of summer!

Fireworks Now On Sale in SoKY

The Fourth of July is less than 2 weeks away, and fireworks went on sale in the city of Bowling Green this morning.

Louisville PD Seek Help Finding Missing Man

The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the community's help locating 27-year-old Bret Broffman, Jr.

Earthquake Reported in Appalachian Region

An earthquake hit parts of the Appalachian Region of Kentucky on Monday.

Bowling Green Man Arrested for Robberies

Bowling Green Police have arrested a man in connection to the recent robberies of two businesses on the US 31 Bypass.

Barren County Elected County Retirees Could Face Changes

A proposal announced in Barren County's Fiscal Court meeting on Tuesday could affect all elected county retiree's if passed.

Police Arrest Woman After High Speed Chase Through 3 Counties

A Louisville woman leads police on a high speed chase through three counties Sunday morning.

Former Miss America from Kentucky Passes Away

Former Miss America Venus Ramey has passed away. Ramey died on Saturday at the age of 92 in Science Hill, Kentucky.

Sen. Rand Paul Keeping Close Eyes on New Health Care Bill

Senator Rand Paul says he's not a "huge fan" of the way his fellow republicans are overseeing the health reform bill.

University of Cumberlands Baseball Player Killed in North Carolina

The University of the Cumberlands is mourning the loss of a senior baseball player as authorities investigate his shooting death in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Louisville Woman Arrested for Abandoning Her Child

A Kentucky woman has been charged with abandoning her child with special needs in a hotel conference room.

Lexington Teacher Charged With Sexually Abusing Student

(WLEX) A Para-Educator at an elementary school in Lexington is facing rape charges.

Simpson County Man Pleads Guilty to Making Explosives

A Simpson County man accused of making explosive devices plead guilty in court on Friday.

New Principal of North Warren Elementary Announced

The Warren County Board of Education named Mrs. Debra La-Sala as the new principal of North Warren Elementary School on June 17.

KY Lawyer On the Lamb for Scam

The attorney for some former clients of a fugitive Kentucky lawyer is warning about a scam targeting those former clients.

Lexington Teacher's Aide Facing Rape Charges

A teacher's aide at Veterans Park Elementary, who has now resigned, is facing rape charges after police say she had sex with a former student.

CBS Announces Big Brother Season 19 Houseguests

CBS announces its sixteen houseguests for the upcoming season of Big Brother.

Annual School Drive Campaign Kicks Off with 5K

On Saturday morning, a 5K to kick off the area's largest school drive campaign was held. 

Hot Rod Power Tour Wraps in Bowling Green Friday

The 23rd annual Hot Rod Power Tour has concluded in Bowling Green.

Hot Rods Out in Full Force in Bowling Green

Over the weekend, the NHRA 15th Annual Holley National Hot Rod Reunion was held at Beech Bend Raceway Park.

New Vineyard Opening This Weekend

The Bluegrass Vineyard, located in Smiths Grove, is having its' grand opening this weekend on Saturday, June 16 from noon to 6 p.m.

Outreach Center Specializing in Organ Transplants in BG This Week

Starting this week, a medical clinic specializing in organ transplants has opened an outreach center in Bowling Green.

BGMU Crews to Repair Water Main Leak Tuesday

Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews will be repairing a water main leak on Broadway Avenue on Tuesday, June 20th.

KSP on Hunt for Slot Machine Thieves

Kentucky State Police are looking for a couple that stole winnings from another person's slot machine in Henderson.

Four National Guard Soldiers Arrested for Sexual Assault

Kentucky State Police have arrested four National Guard soldiers following the investigation of a sexual assault in Calloway County.

NCAA Punishes U of L Basketball Program and Pitino

Just a couple of hours ago, the NCAA committee on infractions ruled that former assistant Andre McGee and head coach rick pitino violated rules and responsibilities. McGee is alleged to have hired strippers to entertain players and recruits. Pitino has been banned for the first 5 a-c-c games of the season... McGee, who's no longer with the program... Has received a 10-year show clause penalty. The program itself is now on a four year probation... Plus the team must forfeit al...

Section of 31-W Bypass Closed Friday

Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews will be removing overhead lines near The Medical Center on Friday, June 16th.

Counterfeit Money Found in Bowling Green Apartment

A Bowling Green maintenance man found a counterfeit money operation in a Bowling Green apartment.

Missing Grayson County Teens Back at Home

Two Grayson County teens missing since January have been found safe and are back home with their families.

Flag Day Ceremony Held in Bowling Green

The Kentucky Veterans of Foreign Wars held their annual Flag Day event Wednesday evening.

Burn Out Goes for Doctors Too

If you've ever had the feeling your doctor is burnt out, chances are you're right.

BGHS Athletic Director, Basketball Coach Stepping Down

Another iconic South Central Kentucky coach is hanging it up.

Two Glasgow Men Facing Meth Charges

What started out as a theft investigation, ended much differently for two friends from Glasgow.

Senator Paul on Field During Ball Practice

Kentucky U. S. Senator Rand Paul was at the congressional ball practice this morning when the shooting took place.

Vigil Held for Savanna Crawford

Friends and family members of Savannah Crawford gathered in Leitchfield Tuesday evening...

Body Found Near Rock Quarry Just Off Highway 25

An investigation is underway after a body was found near an old rock quarry. 

Lexington Girl Fighting for Life After Being Shot at Slumber Party

A Kentucky girl who's supposed to celebrate her 12th birthday Wednesday, Is instead fighting for her life after being shot at her slumber party. 

2017 High School Bowl Date Announced

Warren County Board of Education announced the date of the Citizens First Bowl alongside the sponsors check presentation at WKU Tuesday.

Lady Spartans Coach Resigns After State Tournament Run

And finally this afternoon, South Warren's athletic director, Chris Decker confirms that head softball coach Chris Riggs has resigned from the position.

String of Fires Alerting Officials in Glasgow

Glasgow firefighters were kept busy all weekend long after battling a car fire, then a landfill fire!

Buckner Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison

A local teen accepts a plea bargain that will sentence him to 10 years in prison for shooting another teen in the head over an argument about high school football.

Officials Urge Caution in Leaving Children and Pets in Vehicles

Kentucky State Police issued a statement Monday warning parents to keep a watchful eye on their children, as temperatures are rising this week and just a few moments in a hot car can lead to death.

Three Ft. Campbell Soldiers Killed in Afghanistan

Three soldiers stationed at Fort Campbell have been identified as victims of a weekend attack in Afghanistan.

Former KY State Representative Arrested for Assault

A former Kentucky state representative was arrested Sunday for assault.

Commonwealth May Seek Death Penalty in Butler County Murder Case

The Commonwealth of Kentucky may seek the penalty in a local murder case.

Former Providence Police Offer in Jail

A former officer with the Providence Police Department has been indicted in federal court on three charges.

Monday Marks One Year Since Orlando Mass Shooting

Monday, is the one year anniversary of the worst mass shooting in memory.

Lady Spartans Finish Third in State Tournament

After playing almost 50 innings of softball in just under 3 days, the South Warren Lady Spartans’ bid for a state championship fell just short over the weekend.

Louisville Man Confesses to Killing of Newborn

(WAVE) A three-month old is dead in Louisville... and the mother's boyfriend is charged with murder.

Boat Catches Fire at Eddy Creek Marina

(WPSD) Some scary moments for people at the Eddy Creek Marina in Eddyville, Kentucky on Friday.

I-65 Accident in Barren County Leaves One Man Dead

One man is dead after a single vehicle accident on I-65 in Barren County over the weekend.

Charges Changed in Apartment Complex Shooting

Two men accused of shooting a man during a robbery at a Bowling Green apartment complex in March of 2016 have new charges.
 

High-Traffic Intersection Changes Underway

A busy section of the William H. Natcher Parkway is getting a much-needed face lift.

More Female Playwrights Needed on Broadway

Allen Co. Accountant in Hot Water

An Allen County accountant is facing hefty fraud charges.

Local Restaurant Holds Benefit to Combat Child Predators

On Thursday Night, Pub By Novo and Cyber Cop Academy teamed up to host Pub vs Child Predators night.

Texas Boy Victim of "Dry Drowning"

U.K. Elections Suggest Shift in British Policy

President Trump Ends His Twitter Silence on Comey

Turkey Sandwich Helps End Standoff in Nevada

When a Nevada highway patrolman received a call over the radio last Friday... he never imagined a standoff could be solved with a turkey sandwich... and could also steal his heart.

Superman Celebration Flies into Action This Weekend

The city of Metropolis, Illinois is expecting tens of thousands of people from all 50 states and around the world to visit during the 39th annual Superman Celebration going on this weekend.

Four Face Robbery, Murder Charges in Nelson County

WAVE - Four people arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Bardstown teen entered not-guilty pleas Thursday morning.

Navy Commissions Combat Ship in Honor of Giffords

Former Arizona Representative Gabrielle Giffords will be the first living woman since Martha Washington to have a naval warship named in her honor.

Fatal Fire in Auburn, KY

An Auburn man is dead and the Logan County Sheriff is in the hospital after he tried to rescue the man from a burning building.

Handbags for Hope Held Thursday Night

A non-profit organization is celebrating it's fourth year auctioning off handbags for a good cause.

Warning Flags Added to Park Water Entry Points

If you have visited a Warren County park this week, you may have seen some new flags... these are to alert visitors of unsafe river conditions.

Glasgow Officials Investigating Three Vehicle Fires

Glasgow officials are after suspicious after three vehicular fires in one week.

U.K. Ready for Prime Minister Election

Basil Griffin Park Gets New Playground Equipment

North Korea Launches Land to Ship Missiles

BB&T Concerts in the Park Kicks Off

The 38th annual BB&T Concerts in the Park kicked off on Wednesday.

Day of Caring Projects Now Available Online

A Southern Kentucky non-profit is inviting workers to step away from their desk for a day and volunteer.

SoKY Residents React to Acts of Terrorism

According to the US Department of State, in 2015 a total of 11,774 terrorist attacks occurred worldwide, resulting in more than 28,300 total deaths and more than 35,300 people injured.  The most common target of terrorist attacks in 2015 was also private citizens and property. Although the numbers have not been released for 2016 and the top ten countries for terrorist activity and casualties do not include the US, the war against terror has been going on since 2001 and there ar...

Artist Leaves Law Behind for Toy Sculptures

With the click of each brick, Nathan Sawaya builds what could be his next masterpiece but it doesn't happen overnight. 

Bowling Green Man Hits Train, Walks Away Uninjured

A Bowling Green man had a close call with some train equipment this morning. But thankfully he escaped uninjured.

Barren County Man Accused of Stealing Vehicle

21-year-old Dillon Smith is in the Barren County Detention Center after allegedly stealing a truck to visit a family member in a Bowling Green hospital.
 

Horse Cave Man Behind Bars on Sex Abuse Charges

19-year-old Bryson Carter of Horse Cave was arrested by Cave City police on Tuesday afternoon.

Fawn Reunited with Mother by Cincinnati Cops

Police in Cincinnati found a fawn on a busy roadway and brought her in for safe keeping.

CDC Calls Attention to Legionnaires' Disease in Health Facilities

The Centers for Disease Control is calling attention to Legionnaires’ disease, a troublesome problem in some health care facilities.

Nashville Police Seeking Answers in Death of 7-Year Old

A 7-year-old is dead in Tennessee, while a 14-year-old is saying a 2-year-old pulled the trigger, and now the gun is missing.

Edmonson County Courthouse Raided By Pests

The Edmonson County Courthouse is the in the process of exterminating two different species of pests.

New Bowling Green Medical Campus Breaks Ground

Kentucky's first four-year regional campus medical school construction has officially broke ground.

KSP Holding Recruitment Thursday

If you're interested in becoming a Kentucky State trooper, Thursday’s your day.

Russellville Man Shot in Back at Convenient Store

Just after 10 PM Sunday, Russellville police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Five Star convenience store on west fourth street. 

Two-Hour Police Chase in Louisville

Around 1:30 A.M. Monday, Louisville Metro police attempted a traffic stop for expired tags which led to the suspect firing shots at officers.

Nashville Bike Week Organizer Apprehended in Warren Co.

The Warren County Sheriffs Office arrested a Nashville festival organizer on multiple outstanding warrants Monday afternoon.

Franklin Man Stabbed by Brother in Stable Condition

WNKY reported Monday afternoon that a Franklin County man had been stabbed by his brother. We have learned that he is in stable condition.

Bowling Green Independent Schools to Offer Free Lunches This Summer

Bowling Green Independent Schools are offering free lunch for all kids now through July 28.

Cases of Dog Flu Up Across the US

Stephanie Manginelli is proud of her French mastiffs. They won numerous top awards at last weekend's show. But several dogs apparently took home something else: the dog flu.

"International March for Truth" Lists Demands of Trump

On Saturday, protesters met in Louisville outside Metro Hall for an “International March for Truth.” The rally was one of more than 130 that day throughout the country. Protesters marched with a list of demands for the Trump administration, such as an independent investigation into alleged Russian interference into the presidential election. They also want President Trump to release his tax returns to show any potential connections to Russia. The marches were organized b... More>>

Dispute Between Franklin Brothers Leaves One in Jail

A fight between 2 Franklin brothers leaves one with multiple stab wounds and the other arrested.

Domestic Dispute Call Leads to Shots Fired at Warren Co. Sheriff's Deputies

Two Bowling Green men are in custody after a strange turn of events leads to one man shooting at police.

Warren County Relay for Life Held Friday Night

On Friday night, hundreds of South Central Kentuckians gathered at Bowling Green High School for the 2017 Warren County and Edmonson County Relay for Life to benefit the American Cancer Society.

