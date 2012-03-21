The Oakland Zoo welcomed a female black bear and her three cubs last week, a month after the animals were captured by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Dog owners from all over the South and their four legged friends are in Bowling Green this weekend for a three day agility trial.
British police are considering manslaughter charges over the deadly high-rise apartment building fire last week.
The Senate plan to repeal and replace Obamacare is in trouble after a group of conservative Senators say the plan doesn't go far enough in being fiscally conservative.
The Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting of a police officer Wednesday night.
53-year-old Garland Rhodes was arrested for failure to comply with sex offender registration.
42-year-old Kristi Davis was arrested and charged with possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence following a welfare check on Tuesday.
There was a slugfest in Tennessee on Wednesday... and the participants may surprise you.
The picture in this article is that of Fort Worth police officer Damon Cole making an arrest dressed as Batman.
Summertime means it's time for county fairs across the country... The Harrison County Fair in Indiana is underway... But not without some controversy.
Tropical Storm Cindy was downgraded to a tropical depression, but it caused plenty of damage since it made landfall Thursday morning.
Dozens gathered at Parker-Bennett Community Center Thursday evening for a gun violence prevention and awareness night.
Fourth of July is just around the corner and that means the firework business is seeing its annual boom.
Here in South Central Kentucky... Emergency management workers are urging residents to take precautions for Cindy.
Zika virus testing is being done right here in Warren County.
Another former WKU football standout has signed an NFL contract.
WKU Men's Head Basketball Coach Rick Stansbury spoke to the press this week about his team and what he likes so far this off-season.
Since the Anonymous Needle Exchange and Harm Reduction program began at the Warren County Health Department in August of 2016, it has served over 100 people and taken in 3,000 dirty needles.
It's the first day of summer! And that means warm weather, pool time and cook outs. It's the first day of summer!
The Fourth of July is less than 2 weeks away, and fireworks went on sale in the city of Bowling Green this morning.
The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the community's help locating 27-year-old Bret Broffman, Jr.
An earthquake hit parts of the Appalachian Region of Kentucky on Monday.
Bowling Green Police have arrested a man in connection to the recent robberies of two businesses on the US 31 Bypass.
A proposal announced in Barren County's Fiscal Court meeting on Tuesday could affect all elected county retiree's if passed.
A Louisville woman leads police on a high speed chase through three counties Sunday morning.
Former Miss America Venus Ramey has passed away. Ramey died on Saturday at the age of 92 in Science Hill, Kentucky.
Senator Rand Paul says he's not a "huge fan" of the way his fellow republicans are overseeing the health reform bill.
The University of the Cumberlands is mourning the loss of a senior baseball player as authorities investigate his shooting death in Charlotte, North Carolina.
A Kentucky woman has been charged with abandoning her child with special needs in a hotel conference room.
(WLEX) A Para-Educator at an elementary school in Lexington is facing rape charges.
A Simpson County man accused of making explosive devices plead guilty in court on Friday.
The Warren County Board of Education named Mrs. Debra La-Sala as the new principal of North Warren Elementary School on June 17.
The attorney for some former clients of a fugitive Kentucky lawyer is warning about a scam targeting those former clients.
A teacher's aide at Veterans Park Elementary, who has now resigned, is facing rape charges after police say she had sex with a former student.
CBS announces its sixteen houseguests for the upcoming season of Big Brother.
On Saturday morning, a 5K to kick off the area's largest school drive campaign was held.
The 23rd annual Hot Rod Power Tour has concluded in Bowling Green.
Over the weekend, the NHRA 15th Annual Holley National Hot Rod Reunion was held at Beech Bend Raceway Park.
The Bluegrass Vineyard, located in Smiths Grove, is having its' grand opening this weekend on Saturday, June 16 from noon to 6 p.m.
Starting this week, a medical clinic specializing in organ transplants has opened an outreach center in Bowling Green.
Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews will be repairing a water main leak on Broadway Avenue on Tuesday, June 20th.
Kentucky State Police are looking for a couple that stole winnings from another person's slot machine in Henderson.
Kentucky State Police have arrested four National Guard soldiers following the investigation of a sexual assault in Calloway County.
Just a couple of hours ago, the NCAA committee on infractions ruled that former assistant Andre McGee and head coach rick pitino violated rules and responsibilities. McGee is alleged to have hired strippers to entertain players and recruits. Pitino has been banned for the first 5 a-c-c games of the season... McGee, who's no longer with the program... Has received a 10-year show clause penalty. The program itself is now on a four year probation... Plus the team must forfeit al...
Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews will be removing overhead lines near The Medical Center on Friday, June 16th.
A Bowling Green maintenance man found a counterfeit money operation in a Bowling Green apartment.
Two Grayson County teens missing since January have been found safe and are back home with their families.
The Kentucky Veterans of Foreign Wars held their annual Flag Day event Wednesday evening.
If you've ever had the feeling your doctor is burnt out, chances are you're right.
Another iconic South Central Kentucky coach is hanging it up.
What started out as a theft investigation, ended much differently for two friends from Glasgow.
Kentucky U. S. Senator Rand Paul was at the congressional ball practice this morning when the shooting took place.
Friends and family members of Savannah Crawford gathered in Leitchfield Tuesday evening...
An investigation is underway after a body was found near an old rock quarry.
A Kentucky girl who's supposed to celebrate her 12th birthday Wednesday, Is instead fighting for her life after being shot at her slumber party.
Warren County Board of Education announced the date of the Citizens First Bowl alongside the sponsors check presentation at WKU Tuesday.
And finally this afternoon, South Warren's athletic director, Chris Decker confirms that head softball coach Chris Riggs has resigned from the position.
Glasgow firefighters were kept busy all weekend long after battling a car fire, then a landfill fire!
A local teen accepts a plea bargain that will sentence him to 10 years in prison for shooting another teen in the head over an argument about high school football.
Kentucky State Police issued a statement Monday warning parents to keep a watchful eye on their children, as temperatures are rising this week and just a few moments in a hot car can lead to death.
Three soldiers stationed at Fort Campbell have been identified as victims of a weekend attack in Afghanistan.
A former Kentucky state representative was arrested Sunday for assault.
The Commonwealth of Kentucky may seek the penalty in a local murder case.
A former officer with the Providence Police Department has been indicted in federal court on three charges.
Monday, is the one year anniversary of the worst mass shooting in memory.
After playing almost 50 innings of softball in just under 3 days, the South Warren Lady Spartans’ bid for a state championship fell just short over the weekend.
(WAVE) A three-month old is dead in Louisville... and the mother's boyfriend is charged with murder.
(WPSD) Some scary moments for people at the Eddy Creek Marina in Eddyville, Kentucky on Friday.
One man is dead after a single vehicle accident on I-65 in Barren County over the weekend.
Two men accused of shooting a man during a robbery at a Bowling Green apartment complex in March of 2016 have new charges.
Two men accused of shooting a man during a robbery at a Bowling Green apartment complex in March of 2016 have new charges.
A busy section of the William H. Natcher Parkway is getting a much-needed face lift.
An Allen County accountant is facing hefty fraud charges.
On Thursday Night, Pub By Novo and Cyber Cop Academy teamed up to host Pub vs Child Predators night.
When a Nevada highway patrolman received a call over the radio last Friday... he never imagined a standoff could be solved with a turkey sandwich... and could also steal his heart.
The city of Metropolis, Illinois is expecting tens of thousands of people from all 50 states and around the world to visit during the 39th annual Superman Celebration going on this weekend.
WAVE - Four people arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Bardstown teen entered not-guilty pleas Thursday morning.
Former Arizona Representative Gabrielle Giffords will be the first living woman since Martha Washington to have a naval warship named in her honor.
An Auburn man is dead and the Logan County Sheriff is in the hospital after he tried to rescue the man from a burning building.
A non-profit organization is celebrating it's fourth year auctioning off handbags for a good cause.
If you have visited a Warren County park this week, you may have seen some new flags... these are to alert visitors of unsafe river conditions.
Glasgow officials are after suspicious after three vehicular fires in one week.
The 38th annual BB&T Concerts in the Park kicked off on Wednesday.
A Southern Kentucky non-profit is inviting workers to step away from their desk for a day and volunteer.
According to the US Department of State, in 2015 a total of 11,774 terrorist attacks occurred worldwide, resulting in more than 28,300 total deaths and more than 35,300 people injured. The most common target of terrorist attacks in 2015 was also private citizens and property. Although the numbers have not been released for 2016 and the top ten countries for terrorist activity and casualties do not include the US, the war against terror has been going on since 2001 and there ar...
With the click of each brick, Nathan Sawaya builds what could be his next masterpiece but it doesn't happen overnight.
A Bowling Green man had a close call with some train equipment this morning. But thankfully he escaped uninjured.
21-year-old Dillon Smith is in the Barren County Detention Center after allegedly stealing a truck to visit a family member in a Bowling Green hospital.
21-year-old Dillon Smith is in the Barren County Detention Center after allegedly stealing a truck to visit a family member in a Bowling Green hospital.
19-year-old Bryson Carter of Horse Cave was arrested by Cave City police on Tuesday afternoon.
Police in Cincinnati found a fawn on a busy roadway and brought her in for safe keeping.
The Centers for Disease Control is calling attention to Legionnaires’ disease, a troublesome problem in some health care facilities.
A 7-year-old is dead in Tennessee, while a 14-year-old is saying a 2-year-old pulled the trigger, and now the gun is missing.
The Edmonson County Courthouse is the in the process of exterminating two different species of pests.
Kentucky's first four-year regional campus medical school construction has officially broke ground.
If you're interested in becoming a Kentucky State trooper, Thursday’s your day.
Just after 10 PM Sunday, Russellville police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Five Star convenience store on west fourth street.
Around 1:30 A.M. Monday, Louisville Metro police attempted a traffic stop for expired tags which led to the suspect firing shots at officers.
The Warren County Sheriffs Office arrested a Nashville festival organizer on multiple outstanding warrants Monday afternoon.
WNKY reported Monday afternoon that a Franklin County man had been stabbed by his brother. We have learned that he is in stable condition.
Bowling Green Independent Schools are offering free lunch for all kids now through July 28.
Stephanie Manginelli is proud of her French mastiffs. They won numerous top awards at last weekend's show. But several dogs apparently took home something else: the dog flu.
A fight between 2 Franklin brothers leaves one with multiple stab wounds and the other arrested.
Two Bowling Green men are in custody after a strange turn of events leads to one man shooting at police.
On Friday night, hundreds of South Central Kentuckians gathered at Bowling Green High School for the 2017 Warren County and Edmonson County Relay for Life to benefit the American Cancer Society.
